Robert Lee Wagner, 94, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Enterprise, WV, on October 8, 1927, a son of the late Charles C. and Floa Shomo Wagner. He was married on May 21, 1955, to his loving wife, Pauline Katherine Krivosky, who preceded him in death, after 61 years of marriage, on October 14, 2016. Mr. Wagner is survived by his brothers, Roy Wagner of Virginia, Jerl Wagner and wife Erma of Ohio, Russell Wagner of Monongah, and Paul Wagner and wife Francie of Shinnston; sister, Lucille Bowers and husband Frank of Monongah; special niece, Kathy Parsons of Clarksburg. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herman Wagner, and sisters, Dorothy Everson, Louise Bartlett and Carol McGinnis. Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1946 and served as a Surgical Technician. After his service, he returned home and was employed at Pittsburgh Plate Glass for 20 years and worked 15 years at Bethlehem Fairmont Coal Company and Martinka Mining Company. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Over the years, he enjoyed playing cards with his family and was a bowling enthusiast. He loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and especially golfing. He formed many wonderful friendships at Bel Meadows Country Club. Bob was loved dearly by all who knew him. He was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by all. He looked forward to reuniting with his loving wife, Pauline, whom he missed greatly. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and nurses at United Hospital Center for their care, compassion, and support and a special thank you to his golfing buddies for their loyal friendship and generosity. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held with Father Kumar Reddimasu presiding. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

