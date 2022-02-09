WATCH: Structure in flames in Buckhannon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure in Buckhannon is engulfed in flames.

The structure is behind a home on Zeno Street in Buckhannon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The structure appears vacant, but this cannot be confirmed at this time.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

The Upshur County 911 Center said they are not permitted at this time to release information regarding the fire.

