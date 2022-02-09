Advertisement

WATCH: Structure in flames in Buckhannon

A structure in Buckhannon is engulfed in flames.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure in Buckhannon is engulfed in flames.

The structure is behind a home on Zeno Street in Buckhannon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The structure appears vacant, but this cannot be confirmed at this time.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

The Upshur County 911 Center said they are not permitted at this time to release information regarding the fire.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

