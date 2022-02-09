Susanne Sapp Layman, 64, of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2022. She was born to Sherman and Mary (Fisher) Sapp on March 9, 1957. Susanne was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge, but mostly was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jody Carter Layman in 2014; grandparents, Sophie and Barney Fisher and one brother, David “Big Daddy” Sapp. She leaves behind her son Jason (Kim) Antonk of Rivesville; daughters, Tiffany Antonk of Morgantown; Kayla Antonk (Trevawn Webster) of Fairmont; brother, Sherman Sapp of Fairmont; two sisters, Sharon Louise Cox of Morgantown; Rose Marie Sapp of Fairmont; Uncle Frank (Vivian) Fisher of Fairmont; grandchildren, Gabriel Antonk, Lanie Antonk, Ayanna Jones, Aaliyah Jones, Jonathan Jones and great granddaughter, Alani Webster. Many friends of the family and their children were considered as grandchildren, as Susanne had love for them all. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00PM, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Allen Retton officiating. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

