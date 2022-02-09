United Way Wednesday, February 9, 2022 - Give to Win auction!

MONONGALIA AND PRESTON COUNTIES, W.Va (WDTV) - A raffle and auction was taking place this week, giving those who joined an opportunity to win a prize.

The United Way organized an event called the Give to Win auction, raffle, and 50/50, which was to last until this Friday, February 11, at 1 PM.

According to Amanda Posey, of United Way, the raffle and auction had something for everyone.

“We got some trips. We got a four-night stay at Blackwater Falls. A Blennerhassett hotel night stay,” she listed. “We have a framed, signed Dolly Parton picture.... We got some sports things, including a lot of golf outings and such that you can bid on.” The items were in reference to the auction, which was to be online.

She also mentioned that there was a raffle for gift cards, including a $500 Visa gift card sponsored by United Bank, and a 50/50, where someone could put in money and win a monetary reward.

In other words, as Amanda explained, “All kinds of things, so there is really something for everybody.”

She also explained that the money made off the event will go to fund various programs in Monongalia and Preston counties, especially relating to education, financial stability, and health.

“So this means all of that money that we make off this raffle...goes right back into our communities,” she summarized.

Those who wanted to participate in the raffle could go to www.unitedwaympc.org/give-win. For those who wanted to learn about United Way in general, one could go to the website or call 304-296-7525.

