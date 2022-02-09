VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.
Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safely when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.
The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.
It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.
Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.
He told police he looked down for a minute.
Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.
A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.
