Advertisement

VIDEO: Upshur County deputies searching for truck involved in hit-and-run

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, a blue Chevrolet Silverado hit another vehicle on Main Street in Upshur County and fled the scene on Tuesday at approximately 12:40 p.m.

The license plate ends in 422, according to officers.

Anyone that recognizes the vehicle or individuals in the video is asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting
The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
UPDATE: Morgantown PD says suspect turned himself in
Dalton Richards
Man arrested in Harrison County for stabbing man
File image
Coach files complaint against police in basketball scuffle
Dejahvous Lynch, 26, of South Charleston has been charged with child abuse creating risk of...
Police | Juveniles left alone in filthy home; mother facing charges

Latest News

Bills on unemployment benefits pass West Virginia Senate
Bills on unemployment benefits pass West Virginia Senate
Upshur County hit-and-run
Upshur Co. Main Street hit and run
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 39 deaths, 2,266 new cases reported
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, February 9, 2022 - Give to Win auction!