VIDEO: Upshur County deputies searching for truck involved in hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, a blue Chevrolet Silverado hit another vehicle on Main Street in Upshur County and fled the scene on Tuesday at approximately 12:40 p.m.

The license plate ends in 422, according to officers.

Anyone that recognizes the vehicle or individuals in the video is asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.

