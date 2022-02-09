VIDEO: Upshur County deputies searching for truck involved in hit-and-run
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a Facebook post, a blue Chevrolet Silverado hit another vehicle on Main Street in Upshur County and fled the scene on Tuesday at approximately 12:40 p.m.
The license plate ends in 422, according to officers.
Anyone that recognizes the vehicle or individuals in the video is asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.
