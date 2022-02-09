WVDE launches new site to help address teacher shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The West Virginia Department of Education launched its TeachWV campaign during the meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education in Charleston on Wednesday.

The official launch included the newly revised TeachWV.com website that will be a resource for those interested in earning a teaching certificate, and the naming of the counties that will participate in the pilot of a Grow Your Own (GYO) teacher preparation program.

Grow Your Own models are designed to provide innovative, low-cost pathways into the teaching profession.

Grow Your Own West Virginia is one model that partners the county with an institution of higher education. Modeled after the nursing career technical education pathway, high school students begin the journey into the profession by earning credits and eventually classroom teaching experience before graduating high school.

The goal is for candidates to enter a college with a minimum of 22 credit hours.

Counties work with colleges and universities to provide college-level instruction while also building supports around each student as they develop strong professional practices.

In this model, once the student reaches their senior year in college, they are eligible to return to the classroom as the teacher of record providing much needed relief at the local level as well as gaining valuable experience and a salary for themselves.

“The Grow Your Own pathway is teeming with potential,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The county option is a good step forward, but we expect to offer other opportunities for licensure that will give people more flexibility as they explore the profession. We are at a critical stage, along with the rest of country, in dealing with the teacher shortage and we must work creatively, collectively and with consistency to address the challenges to recruitment and retention.”

Counties currently participating in the Grow Your Own pilot include:

Berkeley

Braxton

Cabell

Calhoun

Fayette

Greenbrier

Jefferson

Kanawha

Lewis

Marion

McDowell

Mingo

Monroe

Nicholas

Ohio

Pocahontas

Putnam

Summers

Taylor

Upshur

Wayne

The TeachWV.com website has been redesigned to provide more information about options to earn a teaching certificate. The site’s navigation allows individuals to plot their pathway based on a variety of variables. It also highlights testimonials from current college students pursuing their teaching degrees as well as those from educators and information from teacher preparation programs around the state.

The next regularly scheduled WVBE meeting is Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Building 6, Room 600, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia.

