WVU men’s basketball breaks seven-game skid with win over Iowa State

Taz Sherman led with 16 points in return to the court
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has put an end to its seven-game losing streak.

With 16 points from Taz Sherman, the Mountaineers were able to pull off a 79-63 win over the Cyclones. Sherman was back after being in concussion protocol since the Baylor game.

WVU is back on the court this Saturday at Oklahoma State, the last team the Mountaineers defeated prior to the losing streak ended Tuesday night.

