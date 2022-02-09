WVU men’s basketball breaks seven-game skid with win over Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has put an end to its seven-game losing streak.

With 16 points from Taz Sherman, the Mountaineers were able to pull off a 79-63 win over the Cyclones. Sherman was back after being in concussion protocol since the Baylor game.

WVU is back on the court this Saturday at Oklahoma State, the last team the Mountaineers defeated prior to the losing streak ended Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.