WVU student charged for allegedly firing shots during fight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said a WVU student fired a gun during a fight involving two fraternities.

Officers received a disturbance of two fraternities arguing, Phi Sigma Phi and Delta Chi, on Sunday morning “sometime after” 1:00 a.m., according to a criminal complaint and WVU officials.

The report says Garrett Boehme, 21, of Summit Point, fired a gun into the air during the altercation.

According to a WVU official, Boehme is enrolled at the University and a member of Phi Sigma Phi.

Boehme allegedly kept his gun in the center console of his car and retrieved it during the altercation.

University Police officers were quickly able to confiscate the weapon, identify Boehme, and determine that there was no threat to campus, according to WVU officials.

Boehme has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

WVU officials say the investigation is ongoing and University Police is working with the WVU Office of Student Conduct for additional appropriate action.

Delta Chi, the other fraternity involved in the altercation, was suspended Monday for an alleged hazing incident.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.