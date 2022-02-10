3 WVa groups get funding aimed at helping homeless people

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia housing organizations will receive federal funding to address helping homeless people.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced about $101,000 in funding Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding includes more than $48,000 for the West Virginian Coalition to End Homelessness, $45,000 for the Housing Authority of Mingo County and nearly $8,000 for the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless.

The senators said in a statement that the funding will be used for counseling services, promoting financial literacy and other programs to address homelessness, especially among children.

