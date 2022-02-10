Advertisement

Betty Irene Bowman

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Betty Irene Bowman, 64, of Fairmont, was called home to the Lord, Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on October 4, 1957, a daughter of the late Delbert Freeland and Mary Shreves Freeland. Betty worked in retail and customer service for the majority of her working life. She was a friend to many and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes. She also enjoyed days at the beach along with spending time with her grandchildren, and her dog, Phoebe. Betty is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dwight Lee Bowman; children, Denise LeAnn Stevens and her husband Jason, Sarah Jones and her husband John, Dennis Bowman and his wife Shelby, and Dwight Lee Bowman, Jr. and his wife Salanda; grandchildren, Jarron, Brylee, Brayden, Brantley, Arabella, Logan, Jordynn, Layla, Adrianna, and Helena; great grandchildren, Nora and Isaiah; brother, Jeff Freeland of Clarksburg; and sisters, Phyllis Mills, Kim Beatty, and Sandra Freeland of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, William Freeland. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

