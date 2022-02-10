Developers offer update on Menard’s coming to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Genesis Partners provided an update on the Charles Pointe Crossing project where a Menard’s is planned to be built.

Charles Pointe Crossing, located just off of Exit 124 on I-79, was designed and built to incorporate the reclamation of a former coal mine site.

According to Genesis Partners managing partner Jamie Corton, Charles Pointe Crossing’s 67-acres of retail space is a result of one the of the largest earthmoving projects in the state in 2021.

Corton said that more than four million cubic yards of earth were moved to accommodate 650,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and hospitality space in multiple buildings.

The entire 67-acre parcel is pad-ready with access roadways and all utilities now in place, according to Corton.

“During the pandemic, Genesis Partners has been fortunate to be able to move forward with the Charles Pointe Crossing Project to create premium retail, restaurant, and hospitality space to serve North Central West Virginia,” said Corton. “We believe that Charles Pointe Crossing will offer our tenants the best value in the regional market.”

Corton said that Genesis Partners once again utilized local consultants and local contractors to design and build Charles Pointe Crossing. He said that the partnership with Civil & Environmental Consultants (CEC) and Wolfe’s Excavating allowed the project to be completed timely and within budget.

“Charles Pointe is a local development and we are proud of our relationships with local partners like CEC and Wolfe’s Excavating,” he said.

Corton said that anchoring the retail development at Charles Pointe Crossing will be a 203,000 square foot Menard’s home improvement super store.

Menard’s plans to build a state-of-the-art retail center on a 17-acre site the company purchased in Charles Pointe Crossing.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created some of the most challenging times in the history of our business,” said Jeff Abbott, spokesman for Menard, Inc. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while the project has come together.”

Menard’s currently operates super stores in Wheeling, Morgantown and Barboursville.

