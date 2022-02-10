Advertisement

Four Fairmont Senior athletes sign with various in-state football programs

Dalton, Toothman, Hubbard and Tennison keep careers in West Virginia
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior football’s Class of 2022 saw three state championships in their four years; now, four athletes signed to stay in-state and continue their careers at the next level.

Two Polar Bears - Jace Dalton and Koby Toothman - are heading just up the road to Fairmont State University, a program both players have aspired of joining since growing up in the area.

After their success at Fairmont Senior, Dalton said getting to represent the school at the next level is important to him.

“I always wanted to go here. My family’s going to get to watch me, my friends get to watch me,” Toothman said. “Obviously I came from a long line of winning at Fairmont Senior so when I get there I hope I’m going to have a long line of winning there, too, at the national level.”

Darius Hubbard is heading south to Bluefield State College where he’ll suit up on the defensive line. Hubbard recalls winning at Mitchell Stadium before as a Polar Bear and can’t wait to do it as a member of the Big Blue.

Evan Dennison accepted his preferred walk-on to West Virginia University and will focus in on defense at safety after making noise at wide receiver in his senior season with Fairmont Senior.

“Shoot, no place like home,” Dennison said.

