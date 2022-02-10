Gondrezick signs with Chicago Sky for second year in WNBA

CHICAGO (WDTV) - After being waived by the Indiana Fever in January, former WVU guard Kysre Gondrezick is back on a WNBA team.

The Chicago Sky signed Gondrezick Wednesday with head coach and general manager James Wade stating “Kysre is still a developing young player in this league, so we want to give her the chance to show how much she’s developed between year one and year two.”

With the Fever, Gondrezick played in 19 games and averaged 1.9 points and one rebound per game.

