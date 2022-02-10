Advertisement

Grafton High School under ‘Code Red’

Grafton High School is under a “Code Red,” according to Taylor County Board of Education.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton High School is under a “Code Red,” according to Taylor County Board of Education.

“Code Red” means the school is under a lockdown.

Law enforcement are investigating the situation and requests that no one come to the school at this time.

Taylor County Board of Education posted the following statement at 1:27 p.m. Thursday.

Calls to Grafton High School, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Sheriff Austin, and the Taylor County Board of Education have not been returned at this time.

No other details are available at this time.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

