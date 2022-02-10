Grafton High School under ‘Code Red’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton High School is under a “Code Red,” according to Taylor County Board of Education.

“Code Red” means the school is under a lockdown.

There is currently a code red (an alert) at Grafton High School. Law enforcement are investigating the situation and... Posted by Grafton High School Bearcats on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Law enforcement are investigating the situation and requests that no one come to the school at this time.

Taylor County Board of Education posted the following statement at 1:27 p.m. Thursday.

Calls to Grafton High School, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Sheriff Austin, and the Taylor County Board of Education have not been returned at this time.

No other details are available at this time.

