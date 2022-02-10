Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw some light rain yesterday, and we’ll see some light rain and snow flurries this morning, as a weak cold front pushes east. By the afternoon, any leftover precipitation should be gone, leaving partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, and westerly winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make those temperatures feel cooler. Overall, it will be okay outside, although a bit gray and chilly. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s. In short, it will be a chilly but calm night. By tomorrow afternoon, we’re back to seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies, with southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-50s. So in other words, we will warm up a bit. Tomorrow evening into Saturday, however, another cold front pushes in from the west, bringing light rain to NCWV. We won’t see much rain from this system, about 0.2″ to 0.3″. This front sticks around for much of Saturday morning into the early-afternoon. This causes temperatures to drop, so we could see light snow in the mountains in the morning and afternoon. Not much snow is expected, about 1″ at most. Then in the evening, it moves east and takes the rain with it. By Sunday, we’re dry, but we’re left with cloudy skies and highs in the low-30s, leading to a chilly afternoon. Next week, we start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with some more sunshine. In short, we will see cool, calm conditions today, a warm-up tomorrow, and some light rain on Saturday.

Today: We might see a snow flurry or two this morning. By the afternoon, however, we should dry out and see partly cloudy skies, with some sunshine at times. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, making today’s highs, which will be in the mid-40s, feel much cooler. Overall, expect a cool, but otherwise nice, afternoon. High: 47.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, and we’re staying dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-30s, above-average in terms of night temperatures but still a little cool. Overall, expect a chilly, calm night. Low: 31.

Friday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, so we won’t see much sunshine. Winds will be breezy, coming from the southwest at 10-20 mph. This will make expected highs, which will be in the upper-50s, feel slightly cooler. But it will still feel nice. Overall, not a bad way to end the workweek. During the late-evening and overnight hours, rain showers push into NCWV, leading to a soggy night. High: 59.

Saturday: Rain showers transition to light, wet snow, as temperatures dip close to freezing in some areas. This wet snow leaves by the early-afternoon hours, leading to some accumulations. By the afternoon, however, any leftover precipitation will be gone, leaving behind clouds and highs in the low-40s. Overall, expect a dreary morning and a cool, cloudy afternoon. High: 41.

