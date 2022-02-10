Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 10th, 2022

Are you ready for some warmth?
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!! What a beautiful day we ended with today!!  Our high temperature landed just above average, and the skies had just a touch of clouds to them.  Tomorrow is going to be an even warmer day as our temperatures a likely to reach near and around 60 in the lowlands, and mid 50′s in the mountains.  We’re also watching for the arrival of our next Alberta Clipper, which will first bring us some light showers starting tomorrow evening, then switching over to light snow on Saturday morning.  We’re not expecting much of either.  Then for the end of the weekend, we are looking at an arctic chill that will settle in on Sunday through Tuesday morning.  Temperatures will be well below average, then as we end the week, look for high temperatures back to near 60 again.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low 31

Friday: Increasing clouds with PM showers: High 60

Saturday: Possible flurries, then mostly cloudy: High 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly: High 32

