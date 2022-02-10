Advertisement

Marion County man sentenced for federal meth charge

A Marion County man was sentenced on Thursday for a federal meth charge, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man was sentenced on Thursday for a federal meth charge, officials said.

James Charles Costello, 53, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was sentenced to 60 months of incarceration for distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Costello pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.”

Costello admitted to selling 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for $7,500 in July 2020 in Marion County, according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The task force is comprised of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the Bridgeport Police Department.

