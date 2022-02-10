More than $399 thousand announced for higher education research

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than $399 thousand was announced Thursday for higher education research by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

According to Senators Manchin and Capito, $399,020 from the National Science Foundation will go towards research through West Virginia University and Marshall University.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be a strong partner for higher education institutions in West Virginia through their support for critical research and educational opportunities for students across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased NSF is investing in this research and our students, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects.”

“From astronomy research to artificial intelligence, West Virginia’s academic institutions are driving innovation and moving our state forward,” Senator Capito said. “The funding announced today will help support a range of research initiatives at both West Virginia University and Marshall University, and I’ll continue to advocate for investments like this that have a positive impact in West Virginia.”

The funding will support two research projects on artificial intelligence and cancer immunotherapy.

The individual awards are listed below:

$199,822 – West Virginia University – Safety Validation of Autonomous Systems from Multiple Sources of Information

$199,198 – Marshall University - A New Spatial Image Analysis of the Tumor Microenvironment for Cancer Immunotherapy

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.