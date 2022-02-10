Mountaineer women drop home contest to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball hoped to bounce back after its double-overtime loss to Oklahoma over the weekend, but was unable to finish against the Jayhawks Wednesday night.

Down by four heading into the second quarter, neither team scored until under five minutes left in the first half. WVU attempted to even things up more, but entered the break down eight.

JJ Quinerly entered the second half with cylinders firing, scoring 12 points in the first six minutes of the third quarter, but the Mountaineers found themselves down eight again heading into the final ten minutes of play.

Quinerly tallied a game-high 22 points in the 65-47 loss to Kansas. KU’s Holly Kersgeiter posted 18 for the Jayhawks.

