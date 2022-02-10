Advertisement

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Shirley Ann (Gregory) McCourt, 77, of Webster Springs passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Born June 16, 1944 in Buckhannon, she was the daughter of the late Denver and Jesse (Eisenhart) Gregory.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Miller; grandson, Jeremy McCourt; and sister, Donna Cool. Shirley was an amazing homemaker and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Therman McCourt; son, Kevin McCourt of TN; daughter, Michelle Bell and her husband, Jeff of Upperglade; grandchildren: Beth Ann McCourt, Cloe McCourt, Wyatt Hosey, Connor Bell, and Erika Bell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Butch Rose officiating.  Friends may join the family for fellowship from 6PM-7:30PM prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McCourt family.

