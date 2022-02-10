Taylor County to pilot new “Grown Your Own” teacher preparation program

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Education announced the launch of a new program that they hoped would help solve the teacher shortage in the state.

The WVDE planned to launch a new teacher preparation program, “Grow Your Own.”

Taylor County was one of the counties in the state chosen to pilot GYO.

The program would allow high school students to start the process to become an educator by earning college credit in high school.

Superintendent of Taylor County Schools, Christy Miller, said the state needs more teachers.

“I never thought I would actually see come to fruition the teacher shortage that is currently happening in West Virginia. When I was in college at Fairmont State, I never thought that what they were saying at that time back in the early 80′s was actually going to happen,” she said.

Miller added she was glad Taylor County could be part of the program.

“Our current teachers will serve as mentors and or leaders for those students who might choose to go down this pathway to become an educator in the future,” she said.

The coursework that would equal a minimum of 22 credit hours would be offered to create a foundation for the student’s career in education.

Miller said Taylor County Schools planned to partner with Fairmont State University for this new program. This would allow students to connect with professors at the university as they would be taking college courses.

She also hopes by offering this program kids would have more appreciation for what their teachers do.

“Perhaps a different look at those that have been serving in that role and our students would gain insight. Perhaps some more empathy around what happens in the life of a teacher from day to day,” Miller explained.

Miller said the first meeting in-person to discuss this new program was set for sometime in March 2022.

