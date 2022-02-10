U.S. Senator Capito tests positive for COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Capito released the following statement on Thursday after her diagnosis:

As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test. Thankfully, I am asymptomatic. I have consulted with the Attending Physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days.

