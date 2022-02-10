Advertisement

U.S. Senator Capito tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Senator Capito released the following statement on Thursday after her diagnosis:

As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test. Thankfully, I am asymptomatic. I have consulted with the Attending Physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days.

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

