Advertisement

WVa bill: Schools must train on eating disorders, self-harm

Under the bill, middle and high school students would undergo training every year on the warning signs, prevention and treatment of self-harm and eating disorders.
(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Legislation crafted after the horrific experience of a lawmaker’s daughter would require West Virginia public schools to provide training to students and teachers about eating disorders and self-harm.

Dubbed Meghan’s Law, the bill cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday upon passage in the state Senate. It had unanimously passed the House of Delegates.

The lead sponsor, Jefferson County Republican Del. Wayne Clark, said in prepared remarks during House deliberations two weeks ago that one of his twin teenage daughters had an eating disorder triggered by a cheerleading coach who said she was “too fat to be a flyer.”

A flyer is a cheerleader who performs from the top of a formation and gets tossed by others during stunts.

According to Clark, his daughter was “not fat in the least.”

The girl exercised. But when the weight didn’t come off, she sought help from the internet and social media sites.

She lost more than 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) and her organs were shutting down because she hid food in napkins, vomited after eating, restricting her food intake while her exercising went into overdrive, according to Clark. Last September she was taken to an eating disorder treatment facility, where her resting heart rate was just 20 beats per minute.

The disorder “took control of our family and our lives. Our daughter was determined to kill herself all over the belief of the image that she looked better emaciated,” according to Clark’s speech, which was read by another delegate because he was too emotional to deliver it.

Clark said the situation could have been dealt with sooner had coaches, teachers and counselors been better trained.

Under the bill, middle and high school students would undergo training every year on the warning signs, prevention and treatment of self-harm and eating disorders. Educators would be trained every three years.

The state Board of Education would be required to establish training guidelines in consultation with the Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities.

“What we did not know then was this was going to be the best thing as parents that we had ever done,” Clark said.

In addition to his daughter, Clark is dealing with his wife’s recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis and currently is on leave from the Legislature. He posted the Senate’s 33-1 roll call on his Facebook page shortly after its passage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton High School Code Red
UPDATE: ‘All Clear’ given at Grafton High School
Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
Buckhannon fire Zeno St.
Officials: Fire at historic Buckhannon home deemed “suspicious”
Upshur County hit-and-run
VIDEO: Upshur County deputies searching for truck involved in hit-and-run
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Bill allows unvaccinated WVa workers to receive unemployment
West Virginia University
More than $399 thousand announced for higher education research
Gov Justice: State of West Virginia named to Forbes list of Best Employers
Grafton CODE RED live
Grafton CODE RED live