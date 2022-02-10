Advertisement

W.Va. Legislature seek to clarify ratification of Equal Rights Amendment

Senate Concurrent Resolution 44 deals with the Equal Rights Amendment that was introduced in 1972.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Legislature is not wasting any time in this legislative session.

The ERA is a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution that is designed to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex.

West Virginia voted to ratify the amendment on April 22, 1972.

However, the necessary 38 states did not ratify the Constitutional Amendment until 2020.

It would now be possible for Congress to extend the date states needed to ratify, which would mean the ERA could go into effect.

But now, with Senate Concurrent Resolution 44, the West Virginia Legislature seeks to clarify that our vote of ratification was only valid through 1979.

If passed, this resolution would once again effectively kill the Equal Rights Amendment.

