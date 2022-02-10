Advertisement

WVDOT hiring for dozens of positions

The West Virginia Department of Transportation might have a position that is just right for you.
(Mason Adams/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation might have a position that is just right for you.

West Virginia DOT is actively hiring for dozens of positions all across the state that are open right now.

“We are constantly posting new positions and looking to hire talented West Virginians who are ready to join a team of dedicated professionals who make West Virginia a better place with their work every day,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

DOT officials say the jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.

Active job postings are in Brooke, Cabell, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Wirt, and Wood counties.

Open positions are typically posted for seven days, with more added almost every day.

You can view all of the DOT’s available job openings here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
Buckhannon fire Zeno St.
Officials: Fire at historic Buckhannon home deemed “suspicious”
Upshur County hit-and-run
VIDEO: Upshur County deputies searching for truck involved in hit-and-run
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
WVU student charged for allegedly firing shots during fight

Latest News

Menard's Sign coming soon
Developers offer update on Menard’s coming to Bridgeport
W.Va. pilot from WWII accounted for over 75 years later
W.Va. pilot from WWII accounted for over 75 years later
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | Number of active cases declining