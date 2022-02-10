WVDOT hiring for dozens of positions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation might have a position that is just right for you.

West Virginia DOT is actively hiring for dozens of positions all across the state that are open right now.

“We are constantly posting new positions and looking to hire talented West Virginians who are ready to join a team of dedicated professionals who make West Virginia a better place with their work every day,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

DOT officials say the jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.

Active job postings are in Brooke, Cabell, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Wirt, and Wood counties.

Open positions are typically posted for seven days, with more added almost every day.

You can view all of the DOT’s available job openings here.

