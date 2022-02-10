Advertisement

WVU’s sleep medicine program a ‘game changer’

Sleep-disordered breathing exacerbates obesity, stroke, COPD and heart failure are some of the most prevalent conditions in Appalachia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sleep-disordered breathing exacerbates obesity, stroke, COPD and heart failure are some of the most prevalent conditions in Appalachia.

A new sleep medicine program at West Virginia University suggests that addressing sleep-disordered in a hospital setting can be more effective than handling conditions on an outpatient basis.

“When it comes to sleep-disordered breathing, especially in hospitalized patients with congestive heart failure or COPD, we are talking about a very high prevalence rate of 50-70%,” said Sunil Sharma, chief of WVU’s pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine section, who led the program. “It is almost like the flip of a coin. Chances are one in two that any given heart failure patient has sleep-disordered breathing without knowing it. We are not looking for a needle in a haystack. We are looking at a disease that is staring us in the face, and we do not recognize it.”

As part of the program, Sharma and his team created a novel two-tier screening process for patients.

The process included a questionnaire to identify patients at high risk for sleep-disordered breathing.

Healthcare providers also used pulse-oxygen-monitor readings to confirm the questionnaire’s results.

To prove that the screening worked, patients deemed to be high risk underwent polysomnography, a gold-standard diagnostic test for sleep-disordered breathing, 48 hours after their hospital discharge.

The predictive value was found to be over 90%.

The questionnaire alone accurately predicted a sleep-disordered breathing diagnosis only 60-65% of the time; however, in this study, more than 90% of patients screened by high-resolution pulse oxygen monitor and sent for polysomnography were shown to have the underlying condition, validating the screening process.

The program also identified reduced hospital readmission as a benefit of early diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing.

Many patients admitted to the hospital for stroke, COPD and heart disease had underlying sleep-disordered breathing and were readmitted less when it was treated in the hospital.

The WVU hospital sleep medicine program is the first of its kind and is being replicated in other hospitals.

Sharma and his team are now focusing on researching the program’s use in rural communities, as he believes patients in rural locations are uniquely at risk for late or missed diagnosis of sleep-disordered breathing.

“Rural communities probably need this program even more than urban communities,” he said. “Some people in rural communities do not have a primary care doctor, due to financial or access reasons, and the first time they ever see a doctor is when they get admitted to the hospital.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton High School Code Red
UPDATE: ‘All Clear’ given at Grafton High School
Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
Buckhannon fire Zeno St.
Officials: Fire at historic Buckhannon home deemed “suspicious”
Upshur County hit-and-run
VIDEO: Upshur County deputies searching for truck involved in hit-and-run
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Anchorage man sentenced to 35 years for sex trafficking minors, child pornography, and illegal...
Marion County man sentenced for federal meth charge
Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment rallied outside the Capitol on the first day of the...
W.Va. Legislature seek to clarify ratification of Equal Rights Amendment
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 10
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 10
WV ERA Ratification
WV ERA Ratification