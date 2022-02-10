WVU’s sleep medicine program a ‘game changer’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sleep-disordered breathing exacerbates obesity, stroke, COPD and heart failure are some of the most prevalent conditions in Appalachia.

A new sleep medicine program at West Virginia University suggests that addressing sleep-disordered in a hospital setting can be more effective than handling conditions on an outpatient basis.

“When it comes to sleep-disordered breathing, especially in hospitalized patients with congestive heart failure or COPD, we are talking about a very high prevalence rate of 50-70%,” said Sunil Sharma, chief of WVU’s pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine section, who led the program. “It is almost like the flip of a coin. Chances are one in two that any given heart failure patient has sleep-disordered breathing without knowing it. We are not looking for a needle in a haystack. We are looking at a disease that is staring us in the face, and we do not recognize it.”

As part of the program, Sharma and his team created a novel two-tier screening process for patients.

The process included a questionnaire to identify patients at high risk for sleep-disordered breathing.

Healthcare providers also used pulse-oxygen-monitor readings to confirm the questionnaire’s results.

To prove that the screening worked, patients deemed to be high risk underwent polysomnography, a gold-standard diagnostic test for sleep-disordered breathing, 48 hours after their hospital discharge.

The predictive value was found to be over 90%.

The questionnaire alone accurately predicted a sleep-disordered breathing diagnosis only 60-65% of the time; however, in this study, more than 90% of patients screened by high-resolution pulse oxygen monitor and sent for polysomnography were shown to have the underlying condition, validating the screening process.

The program also identified reduced hospital readmission as a benefit of early diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing.

Many patients admitted to the hospital for stroke, COPD and heart disease had underlying sleep-disordered breathing and were readmitted less when it was treated in the hospital.

The WVU hospital sleep medicine program is the first of its kind and is being replicated in other hospitals.

Sharma and his team are now focusing on researching the program’s use in rural communities, as he believes patients in rural locations are uniquely at risk for late or missed diagnosis of sleep-disordered breathing.

“Rural communities probably need this program even more than urban communities,” he said. “Some people in rural communities do not have a primary care doctor, due to financial or access reasons, and the first time they ever see a doctor is when they get admitted to the hospital.”

