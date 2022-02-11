Advertisement

$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentive

Governor Justices’ “Job Jumpstart Program”
By WDTV News Staff
Feb. 11, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re looking for a job you might have some additional money heading your way

Governor Justices’ “Job Jumpstart Program” is in full swing.

The program gives people on unemployment benefits a $1,500 payment if they find a job, and hold it for 8 weeks.

The goal is to get people back to work.

Some local businesses have mixed feelings about this, including Robbie Davis

“In some ways to get people back to work i don’t have a problem with it but, in other ways people shouldn’t be rewarded for doing what should be done. Going back to work.”

Davis also says it could be good for businesses that are short-staffed.

If you want to find out if you are eligible you can go to workforce.org/jjp.

