Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: South Harrison’s Corey Boulden

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - He’s been breaking records and taking names, and he’s only a junior.

Taking it back in the season, Corey Boulden broke his first of two records to date, made three-pointers in a single game with ten at Meadow Bridge.

“Humbling experience, you know. I worked really hard for this and it was an honor to do that,” Boulden said. “Break a record that’s been here for almost 30 years.

Last week, Boulden did it again, breaking the school record for points scored in a single game

“The whole key is to just stay present. Take it, I like to say, one game at a time. I took it one possession at a time. Scored a lot of buckets and one bucket kept adding up,” Boulden said. “I ended up with 58.”

Reflecting on his team’s success this year, 15-0 at this point in the season, Boulden said it’s not due to any one person.

“I think it’s a sense of togetherness, we play together. A lot of unselfish basketball, no one’s jealous. It’s just a nice atmosphere to be around, a lot of fun,” Boulden said. “I think if we have fun, good things will happen, and we’re having a lot of fun.”

Boulden is only a junior, so the sky is the limit.

“I’m excited for the growth that will happen. I’m having fun through all of it, giving God all the glory and I’m just very thankful for what I’ve been given.”

