Bridgeport’s Cam Cole inks with Potomac State baseball

Sees opportunity to move to Division I program after time with Catamounts
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport first-team all-state baseball star Cam Cole is nearing the end of his high school career with the Indians and now he’s decided on where it will continue.

Cole signed with Potomac State College and will play for the Catamount baseball program at middle infield. With PSC’s program being what it is, he knew he was making a good decision.

“Coach [Doug] Little is an amazing coach. If you look at his record, it’s outstanding. He has connections all over the place, and he told me he thinks I can be a Division I baseball player, which is what I want to do,” Cole said.

COVID-19 limited his opportunities after programs he’d been talking with let him know scholarships wouldn’t be available, but rather than it getting him down, Cole allowed for it to be a moment of growth.

When Potomac State and Coach Little made their place known, Cole knew he could go there and be successful.

“I knew right then I was going to commit there,” Cole said. “I knew going into and leaving there that I would have a chance to go anywhere I wanted to if I went there.”

