COVID-19 WVa. | Active cases hover around 8K

WVDHHR reports there are currently 8,076 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
WV COVID
WV COVID(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 11, 2022, there are currently 8,076 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,992 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (105), Berkeley (272), Boone (111), Braxton (43), Brooke (46), Cabell (415), Calhoun (43), Clay (60), Doddridge (26), Fayette (268), Gilmer (25), Grant (50), Greenbrier (250), Hampshire (83), Hancock (58), Hardy (39), Harrison (361), Jackson (68), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (837), Lewis (68), Lincoln (126), Logan (174), Marion (259), Marshall (145), Mason (159), McDowell (166), Mercer (368), Mineral (104), Mingo (228), Monongalia (299), Monroe (92), Morgan (35), Nicholas (124), Ohio (149), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (49), Preston (167), Putnam (281), Raleigh (422), Randolph (121), Ritchie (35), Roane (52), Summers (76), Taylor (81), Tucker (35), Tyler (34), Upshur (179), Wayne (170), Webster (44), Wetzel (58), Wirt (25), Wood (303), Wyoming (150).

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. 

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

