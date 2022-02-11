Dominion Energy to sell Clarksburg-based Hope Gas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dominion Energy announced Friday it will sell its West Virginia natural gas utility -- Hope Gas (DEWV) -- to Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund for $690 million.

The company says the transaction is expected to close late this year.

Ullico plans to integrate DEWV with Hearthstone Utilities, a gas utility company that operates in several other states, according to a news release.

Hearthstone will move its headquarters to West Virginia as part of the deal, according to the release.

DEWV is based in Clarksburg and employs about 300 people.

