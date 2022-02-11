Advertisement

Dominion Energy to sell Clarksburg-based Hope Gas

The company says the transaction is expected to close late this year.
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy(Live 5)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dominion Energy announced Friday it will sell its West Virginia natural gas utility -- Hope Gas (DEWV) -- to Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund for $690 million.

The company says the transaction is expected to close late this year.

Ullico plans to integrate DEWV with Hearthstone Utilities, a gas utility company that operates in several other states, according to a news release.

Hearthstone will move its headquarters to West Virginia as part of the deal, according to the release.

DEWV is based in Clarksburg and employs about 300 people.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton High School Code Red
UPDATE: ‘All Clear’ given at Grafton High School
Menard's Sign coming soon
Developers offer update on Menard’s coming to Bridgeport
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
Buckhannon fire Zeno St.
Officials: Fire at historic Buckhannon home deemed “suspicious”
From neighborhoods to highways, police say the driver led officers on more than one pursuit...
Driver leads police on multiple pursuits

Latest News

Ashten Teets, 29, from Buckhannon, West Virginia has been charged with child abuse causing...
Buckhannon woman arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Workforce WV
WVa offers $1,500 to unemployed residents who find work
WV COVID
COVID-19 WVa. | Active cases hover around 8K
Senator Capito COVID positive
Senator Capito COVID positive