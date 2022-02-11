Donald Leonard Scheuvront, 59, of Shinnston passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born on October 21, 1962, the son of Donald Ernest Scheuvront and the late Barbara Cumberledge Scheuvront. He is survived by his wife Adena Lewis Scheuvront whom he married on September 11, 1984 and resides at their home in Shinnston. Also surviving are one daughter; Erica Scheuvront and companion, James Powers of Volga, WV, one son; Justin Lewis and wife Judith of Shinnston, WV, five grandchildren; Charlee Scheuvront, Jaci Powers, Justin “Bryce” Lewis, Whitlee Lewis and Reagan Lewis, six siblings; Steven Scheuvront and wife Linda, Karen Weekley and husband James, Sherry McClain and husband Brandon and Christie Barth and husband Glen, Jeremiah Scheuvront and wife Tasha and Phillip Scheuvront and wife Alice, Tiffany Griffith companion to the late Donald “Aaron” Scheuvront , mother-in-law Mary Jane “Cookey” Beachum; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Hoss, who was his best friend and companion. Along with his mother, he was also preceded in death by one son, Donald “Aaron” Scheuvront and one brother, Ernest Lee Scheuvront. Donald was owner and operator of Don’s Lawn Service and a Christian by faith. He was a football fan of the San Francisco 49ers, dirt track racing, hunting, and fishing. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St., Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm in the Stonewall Park Cemetery in Stonewood, WV, with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amsocarvellli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

