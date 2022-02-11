Fairmont Senior outlasts University on the road, 47-43

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Class AAA Fairmont Senior came into the house of Class AAAA University and the Hawks made things difficult.

Only down by four after the half, University kept momentum alive and stayed right in it with the Polar Bears, even taking a lead at 39-38.

Fairmont Senior was able to execute in the final minutes of the game and hold off a surge from the Hawks, taking the road contest 47-43.

Marley Washenitz led Fairmont Senior with 24 points; Ella Simpson posted 17 points for the Hawks in the loss.

