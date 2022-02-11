Janett Christine Jordan of Diana, age 80, passed away peacefully February 9, 2022 with family by her side. She was a Christian by faith. Reading her Bible was a daily pleasure and living by its instruction was her rule. She enjoyed singing gospel songs with her Mother and Sister Mary in church and at home. She looked forward to meeting her Heavenly Father and Lord and Savior Jesus with joyful expectation. She also looked forward to the grand family reunion she would have with many loved ones in Heaven.

She enjoyed the outdoors whether it was mowing grass, weed-eating, gardening, bringing in wood or fishing, hunting, taking walks in the woods, or just sitting on the porch enjoying the sunshine. She enjoyed watching birds around her feeders and on the river that flowed by her house.

She was a very talented woman. She played the piano, autoharp, omni-chord, juice-harp, and harmonica. She enjoyed making wood crafts, painting, crocheting, needle work, and diamond art. She loved spending time with family, enjoying the chats in person or by phone. Those moments were the highlight of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bryan Jordan; father James B. Cockerill; mother Cora Earnest-Cockerill-Lipscomb; brothers Ray Cockerill, John Cockerill, William “Bill” Cockerill, and infant brother James Cockerill; sisters, Anna Jackson and Mary Collins. She is survived by one sister, Molly Katherine “Kate” Wilmoth of Phoenix, AZ and one brother, George Cockerill of Florida; step-children, Jerry (Carol) Jordan of Webster Springs, Cynthia (Joe) Sprouse of Burnsville, and Agnes (Paul) Cogar of Diana. She claimed her sister, Mary’s kids – Cindy Rollins, Steve Collins, Rob Collins, Jim Collins, Jeff Collins, and Jannie Fisher – as her own and was a second Mother to them. Janett said, “Jim Jackson was more like a brother than a nephew because they were the same age and grew up together”. She is survived by many other nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren too numerous to name but loved and cherished them all. She was a very special lady in the lives of family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Services to celebrate Janett’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to Service time at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to the American Lung Association or Breast Cancer Research Foundations.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Janett’s family.

