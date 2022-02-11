Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought nice, mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Today we will warm up, as a low-pressure system from out west approaches. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with clouds moving in ahead of a front, so we won’t see as much sunshine. Still, temperatures will reach the upper-50s in many areas, thanks to breezy southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Wind gusts of 30 mph and higher in some areas could blow around unsecured objects, but other than that, they will also help bring warm air into the region. So while it might feel cooler, it will still be a good afternoon for going outside. We stay dry until the overnight hours, when a cold front starts pushing into NCWV. This front will bring light rain into NCWV at first, with the light rain lasting until the early-morning hours. Then as we head into the morning, temperatures dip into the upper-30s, allowing any leftover precipitation to change into snow. Most of the light snow will fall in the mountains heading into tomorrow morning. We won’t see much rain, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain at most. We also won’t see much snow either by tomorrow morning, likely trace amounts in the lowlands and 1″ in the mountains at most. Overall, expect a dreary night in some areas.

By tomorrow afternoon, any leftover rain turns into light snow showers, as temperatures continue dropping to the 30s during the afternoon. These light snow showers won’t produce much, and most are gone by the late-afternoon at worst. Barring that, expect cloudy skies, with light westerly winds. Overall, expect cooling temperatures and light snow chances for the afternoon. By Sunday, most of the snow should be gone, as the front moves east, although a few mountain flurries are possible. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, with mostly cloudy skies, so it will be a little gray and chilly. The chilly weather lasts until Tuesday, when we warm up into the 40s. Later in the week, we will reach the 50s, with the chance of some rain pushing through. In short, expect warm temperatures today, rain and snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning, and cool conditions this weekend.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with peeks of sunshine every now and then. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 15-20 mph, and wind gusts above 30 mph. This could blow around unsecured objects, so it’s something to think about. On the bright side, those winds will bring temperatures in the low-60s, so we will see warm air in the area. Overall, not a bad day. High: 61.

Tonight: Around 10 PM, we start seeing rain showers pushing in, becoming a light, steady rain overnight. Not much rain expected, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain, but still, we will see some soggy conditions in parts of NCWV. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s to low-40s, and winds coming from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph will make those temperatures feel cooler. Overall, expect a dreary afternoon. Low: 39.

Saturday: We’ll see light snow showers in the morning (mostly in the mountains), which won’t produce much snow but will lead to slight accumulations and slick spots on some roads. By the afternoon, we dry out, but we’ll be left with cloudy skies and westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will “only” be slightly warmer than the morning, with highs in the low-40s. Overall, expect light snow in the morning and clouds, and cooler temperatures in the afternoon. High: 42.

Sunday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine at times. Because of light WNW winds, expect highs to be in the low-30s and feeling slightly cooler. Overall, it will be a chilly, but otherwise okay, end to the weekend. High: 31.

