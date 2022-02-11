Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 11th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone! What a warm day it was today. We weren’t just a little above average, we were WAY above average. Clarksburg hit 63F which was 18 degrees higher than average. Along with the mild temperatures, winds really kicked up this afternoon. Many of us saw winds gusting to 35 mph and higher. But those didn’t stay around for long. Winds gradually decreased in intensity through the evening. With our next system coming in, so is the rain. We’re not looking at heavy accumulations with this rain, but we could see anywhere between 1/10″ to ¼” of an inch. The showers could turn to a bit of snow overnight, but I think that it will be too warm for any significance. Sunday will be a chilly one. We will be on the colder side of the Alberta Clipper and many of us will start the day in the low teens. That cool trend will continue through Monday as well. But beginning Tuesday we’ll begin to see a nice warm-up, and on Wednesday and Thursday, our highs should high back into the lower 60′s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 41

Saturday: AM showers: High 44

Sunday: Chilly start and partly cloudy: High 31

Monday: Chilly start and partly cloudy: High 32

