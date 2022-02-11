Advertisement

Philip Barbour’s Jesiah Matlick decides to stay close to home in next chapter of athletic career

Signs with Alderson Broaddus University football program
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour’s Jesiah Matlick doesn’t even have to leave his hometown to follow his college football dreams, something that was very important in his decision to take it to the next level.

Matlick signed with Alderson Broaddus’ football program and will suit up at halfback and tight end for the Battlers. His time with the Colts is what he said prepared him for this next chapter.

“I made a lot of good memories and just being able to put in the hard work to get the results that we want as a team, to grow as a family,” Matlick said about Philip Barbour’s program.

Matlick had time at several positions for the Colts, offering him a well-rounded experience that he’ll take into his gameplay with the Battlers. Aside from the opportunities the program presents, he’s looking forward to being somewhere that means something to him.

“I picked the school because it’s close to home,” Matlick said. “I get to have my family at most of the games, so nothing’s the same as staying at home and being with my family.”

