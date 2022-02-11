Robert Christopher Barberio, 70, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, February 09, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1951 in the North View neighborhood of Clarksburg, the son of the late Fortunato and Genevieve Barberio. He is survived by his two sons, Adam Christopher Barberio and wife Sara of Hilton Head, SC; Aaron Michael Barberio and wife Liz of Bridgeport, WV. He had four grandchildren, Christopher Barberio and wife Julie of Bluffton, SC; Erin Taylor Barberio and fiancé Mike Gray of Alexandria, VA; Dominic Barberio of Hilton Head, SC and Anthony Barberio of Stonewood, WV. Robert was one of four children and is survived by his siblings, John Michael Barberio and wife Mary Beth of Clarksburg, WV; Stephen Mark Barberio and wife Kay of Clarksburg, WV; Mary Constance Barberio and spouse Sandee of Clarksburg. He has several nieces and nephews and three former step-children, Ben, Adam and Zach Dyer, who he enjoyed spending time with. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. Robert was a 1969 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He then went on to serve 23 dedicated years working at the Clarksburg Fire Department. During this time, he also owned and operated his own painting company. After retiring from the fire department Robert relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC before returning to Clarksburg and becoming the primary caregiver for his father until his passing in 2021. His surviving family is forever grateful for the love and care he gave his father in his waning years. Beloved by his sons, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, “Dad”, “Grandpa” or “Uncle Bob” loved carrying on the proud traditions of Italian holiday dinners he learned from his parents. More recently, Robert enjoyed attending and watching his grandson Anthony’s basketball games as well as his daily coffee meetings with his brother Mark. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation with Father Akila Rodrigo presiding. Honoring Roberts wishes, he will be cremated following the prayer service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

