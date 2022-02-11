Ruth Ann Blosser, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born November 4, 1939, in Belington; a daughter of the late Charles Benjamen Herron and Rosetta R. (Yager) Herron. Ruth worked for the Times West Virginia Newspaper and was a waitress for Mom’s Place Restaurant. She graduated from Belington High School. Ruth was a member of the Tree of Life Church. Ruth enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends. Ruth is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Carl Blosser, Sr. of Fairmont; her son, Richard C. Blosser, Jr. and his wife, Diana Lynn of Fairmont; her daughters, Debra Gower and her husband, Gerald of Fairmont, Renee Hunter- Stiles and her spouse, Kathryn of Florida, and Sondra Six and her husband, John of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Mikey Six, Kourtni Six, Kyle Blosser, Zack Blosser and his wife, Jessica, Samantha Stamnos, Alex Hunter, Danielle Bingamon, Alisha Quickle, Jacob Gower and his wife, Breanna, Rachel Randall and her husband, Leamon, and Kristopher Six and his wife, Rachel; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Rich Buonaiuto, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.