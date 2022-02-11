Treasurer Moore presents unclaimed property check to city of Glen Dale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented an unclaimed property check worth nearly $9,600 to Glen Dale city officials, reuniting the city with a large sum of funds.

“This is the people’s money, and we’re proud to be able to return it to the citizens of Glen Dale,” Treasurer Moore said.

Treasurer Moore said the presentation was particularly special, as his family has strong roots in the Glen Dale community. Treasurer Moore’s grandfather, former Gov. Arch Moore Jr., and father, Arch Moore III, were both born in Glen Dale, along with his aunt, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

“I spent a lot of time in Glen Dale growing up visiting family, so it’s truly an honor for me to return these funds to the city and see them use it to benefit the town,” Treasurer Moore said.

Treasurer Moore presented the $9,593.98 check to Mayor David Blazer and members of the Glen Dale City Council during the 2022 Municipal Clerks conference at Oglebay Resort. The funds were from an unclaimed credit balance and several stale-dated checks.

In addition to Thursday’s presentation, Treasurer Moore also announced his Office returned a total of $820,193 in unclaimed property to West Virginia citizens, businesses and organizations during the month of January.

Treasurer Moore is also working with the Legislature to advance a bill that will streamline the processes for returning unclaimed property in the state. House Bill 4511 will make several changes to modernize and improve efficiencies in the Unclaimed Property program.

The State Treasurer’s Office has more than 3 million unclaimed property listings in its database. Anyone interested in searching to see if they have property in their name can visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the “Search” button under the heading, “Are We Holding Your Money?”

