Weather being kind to WVU baseball preseason efforts

Able to practice at Mon County Ballpark due to lack of snow
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 130th season of WVU baseball is nearly here.

Due to a lack of snow in Mon County Ballpark throughout the winter, the team has been able to practice there more often, something head coach Randy Mazey said “means the world to [them] to get out there and play on [their] field before the season starts,” since some years they do not have the opportunity to do so.

WVU travels to South Carolina at the end of next week to participate in four games at Baseball at the Beach, hosted by Coastal Carolina University. The Mountaineers’ home opener is on March 1 against Canisius.

