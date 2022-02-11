Advertisement

WVa offers $1,500 to unemployed residents who find work

Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that residents can apply for the one-time payment on the WorkForce West Virginia website.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A plan is up and running in West Virginia to pay $1,500 to many unemployed residents who return to work and remain on the job for eight weeks.

Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that residents can apply for the one-time payment on the WorkForce West Virginia website.

The program is open to residents who receive benefits unemployment, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits and are hired for a job between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12. Others may be eligible if they complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential.

To get the payment, residents must work at least 32 hours per week on average for eight consecutive weeks.

