WVU men’s basketball prepares for OSU matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball escaped its losing streak with a 79-63 win over Iowa State on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers had lost seven in a row and looked to be in new fashion against the Cyclones.

OSU sits just above the Gold and Blue in the Big 12 standings, meaning the game could be a great opportunity to show that the Mountaineers are still “in it” this season.

In Friday’s press conference, Huggins said, “I would rather have them feel a little bit of pressure than come to me after the fact and say why didn’t you tell us that.” With that mindset, it’s safe to assume these Mountaineers have been in the gym working and are ready to come finish out Big 12 play better than they started it.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET at OSU.

