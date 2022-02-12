Bearcats even out rivalry series with big win over the Colts

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats entered Friday night’s contest with Philip Barbour hoping to even out the rivalry series and avenge one of their few losses on the season.

Grafton got to a quick 14-5 lead, but the Colts used an 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and early into the second to put themselves within two.

From there, Grafton was in control. Justin Spiker put up 16 points in the first half, adding to Grafton’s 41-24 lead at the break.

Ryan Maier took off in the second half, adding 18 points to his total 26 on the night. Kaden Delaney and JT Veltri posted double-digit performances in the 89-60 win.

Trenton Bodkins led the Colts with 21 points.

