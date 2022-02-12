Community comes together to fundraise for boy in need

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community put together a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help one of their own.

Five-year-old Zacari Maes was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congentita.

AMC made it difficult for Zacari to bend all four limbs. He was in a wheelchair.

His grandmother, Abby Rager, said Zacari was scheduled to get some surgeries in South Carolina that would hopefully help him stand on his own.

Rager said she was grateful the community came together to help support Zacari and his future rehabilitation.

“Just the people here volunteering to help with the dinner has been amazing. There is so much love. It’s great,” she said.

Zacari would spend roughly eight weeks in South Carolina between the surgery, recovery, and rehabilitation.

