FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girl’s basketball secured another win on the season this afternoon against Weir.

Entering halftime ahead 39-22, the ladies held off the Red Riders until the end, taking the victory 69-55.

The Bees are back on the court at Fairmont Senior on Tuesday.

