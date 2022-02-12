Advertisement

First annual chili cook-off for Operation Firm Handshake

RG's Almost Heaven holds chili cook-off fundraising event for veterans.
RG's Almost Heaven holds chili cook-off fundraising event for veterans.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson in Bridgeport hosted their first chili cook-off to raise money for veterans in the community.

Over 20 different chilis were being judged for the grand prize of $200.

Wristbands were purchased at the door that allowed guests to taste all the chilis and decide which were their favorites.

The money from the cook-off went to Operation Firm Handshake, an organization that assisted in feeding and caring for veterans for their annual recognition ceremony in May.

Martin Broderick with the organization explained what the recognition was, “What we do is we feed veterans and their families, and we give away door prizes all day long. The event is completely free for veterans, family, and friends.”

They planned to make the cook-off an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashten Teets, 29, from Buckhannon, West Virginia has been charged with child abuse causing...
Buckhannon woman arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Grafton High School Code Red
UPDATE: ‘All Clear’ given at Grafton High School
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy to sell Clarksburg-based Hope Gas
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentiv
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentive