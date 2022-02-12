First annual chili cook-off for Operation Firm Handshake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson in Bridgeport hosted their first chili cook-off to raise money for veterans in the community.

Over 20 different chilis were being judged for the grand prize of $200.

Wristbands were purchased at the door that allowed guests to taste all the chilis and decide which were their favorites.

The money from the cook-off went to Operation Firm Handshake, an organization that assisted in feeding and caring for veterans for their annual recognition ceremony in May.

Martin Broderick with the organization explained what the recognition was, “What we do is we feed veterans and their families, and we give away door prizes all day long. The event is completely free for veterans, family, and friends.”

They planned to make the cook-off an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.