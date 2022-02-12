BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jack Shuck, 74, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 21, 1947, in Fairmont, a son of the late Floyd and Thelma Louise (McFann) Shuck. Jack was a concrete mason by trade and did odd jobs as a way of supporting himself over the years. His passion for music is what carried him through to his final days. He enjoyed playing the piano and reminiscing. He would give you the shirt off of his back as he was a giving person.He is survived by his daughter, Thelma Louise Beauchamp Andre grandchildren: Jordan Andre, Kaitlyn Andre and Gregory Beauchamp sisters, Rose Watkins and Jerry Freeland. Also surviving and a special thank you goes out his three wonderful caretakers with whom he felt most comfortable with; Minnie Scritchfield, Greg Scritchfield and Randy Scritchfield. He is also survived by many Nieces, Nephews and Friends that he held near and dear to his heart including Chrissy Freeland, Chris Prahl and Johnny Freeland.Jack was also preceded in death by a son: Jackie Wayne Shuck; sisters: Nellie Katherine Wix Reese, Janet Shuck, Pauline Shuck, Alice Marie Harr, Barbara Jean Shuck, Mary Woodring, Shirlene Stillwell; brothers: Bobby Shuck, Jennings Shuck, Earl Shuck, Jimmy Shuck, and Kenny Shuck.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 4p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Monongah.Memories and Condolences may be share with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

