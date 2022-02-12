Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | February 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today started our downward temperature trend, thanks to a cooler air mass moving in behind the cold front that passed us last night. We’ll continue to see temperatures dropping into tonight, ending up in the low 20s by tomorrow morning. These cold temperatures mixed with a low-pressure system to our east give us a slight possibility to see a bit of flurry action overnight and tomorrow morning, especially for the higher elevations. The chance of a few flurries continues throughout the day, but overall, Sunday will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing, but with northwesterly winds, it’s likely to feel a little colder. As we head overnight into Monday morning, a surge of moisture brings another possibility of light snow showers to the mountains. Accumulations would stay light, likely not getting above an inch in most areas. Low temperatures Monday morning will plummet to the teens in the lowlands and single digits for the mountains, but wind chills could make everyone feel more like the single digits and negatives. Highs on Monday will reflect those on Sunday, but we will see more peeks of sun throughout the day. Lows Tuesday morning will be similar to the morning before, but then we see a return to southerly flow, bringing Tuesday’s highs to the more seasonable mid-40s. The warming trend continues into Wednesday, with highs once again reaching into the 60s, and with partly cloudy skies, it will definitely be the nicest day of the week. Clouds start to build in overnight, keeping low temperatures from getting any lower than the upper 40s. Heading into Thursday, a strong cold front will push into our area, bringing a decent amount of rain that will likely last throughout the day. And, similar to the front that moved through last night, cooler air will settle in behind it, so by Friday, temperatures will return to the upper 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; flurries possible. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Light snow showers possible in the mountains; otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 32

Monday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 31

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 46

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.